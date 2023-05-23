The United States extended a license authorizing limited transactions with Venezuela's energy company PdVSA through November 19, the Department of the Treasury said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States extended a license authorizing limited transactions with Venezuela's energy company PdVSA through November 19, the Department of the Treasury said on Tuesday.

"Except as provided in paragraphs (c) and (d) of this general license, all transactions and activities prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) 13850 of November 1, 2018, as amended by E.O. 13857 of January 25, 2019, or E.O. 13884 of August 5, 2019, each as incorporated into the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 591 (the VSR), that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the limited maintenance of essential operations, contracts, or other agreements, that: (i) are for safety or the preservation of assets in Venezuela; (ii) involve PdVSA or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest; and (iii) were in effect prior to July 26, 2019, are authorized through 12:01 a.

m. eastern standard time, November 19, 2023," the Treasury� said in a� notice.

The transactions are authorized for Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, Weatherford International, and their subsidiaries, it added.