US Extends Measure to Let Citizens Enter Country on Expired Passports - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Biden administration has extended its temporary measure to allow US citizens to return to the country on expired passports until the end of March, the US State Department announced on Tuesday.

"US citizens currently abroad whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired US passport for return travel to the United States until March 31, 2022," the State Department said in a media note.

Recently expired US passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection on the way to the United States or to a US territory, the note added.

As of December 6, all air travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than 24 hours before their flights' departure to the United States, the State Department noted.