UrduPoint.com

US Extends Measure To Let Citizens Enter Country On Expired Passports - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Extends Measure to Let Citizens Enter Country on Expired Passports - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Biden administration has extended its temporary measure to allow US citizens to return to the country on expired passports until the end of March, the US State Department announced on Tuesday.

"US citizens currently abroad whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired US passport for return travel to the United States until March 31, 2022," the State Department said in a media note.

Recently expired US passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection on the way to the United States or to a US territory, the note added.

As of December 6, all air travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than 24 hours before their flights' departure to the United States, the State Department noted.

Related Topics

United States January March May December 2020 Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

16 minutes ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

29 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

29 minutes ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

29 minutes ago
 Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine ..

Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.