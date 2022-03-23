UrduPoint.com

US Extends Measure To Let Citizens Enter Country On Expired Passports - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 09:43 PM

US Extends Measure to Let Citizens Enter Country on Expired Passports - State Dept.

The Biden administration has extended its temporary measure of allowing American citizens to return to the country on expired passports until the end of June, the Department of State announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Biden administration has extended its temporary measure of allowing American citizens to return to the country on expired passports until the end of June, the Department of State announced on Wednesday.

"U.S. citizens currently abroad whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired U.S. passport for return travel to the United States until June 30, 2022," the statement said.

The department said that it will encourage citizens to confirm their eligibility for traveling on an expired passport.

"The State Department and the Department of Homeland Security have worked with commercial airlines to extend this temporary measure and facilitate the ability of U.S. citizens to use certain expired passports to return from abroad directly to the United States. This extension will lessen ongoing travel difficulties created by the global COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

However, recently expired US passports cannot be used to travel from the US to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country, the department concluded.

