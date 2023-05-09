UrduPoint.com

US Extends National Emergency On Syria For Another Year, Sanctions Remain - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US Extends National Emergency on Syria for Another Year, Sanctions Remain - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden extended for another year the US national emergency declared with respect to Syria, maintaining sanctions against Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, the White House said in a press release.

"Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act, I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared with respect to the actions of the Government of Syria," Biden said in the release on Monday.

Biden extended the US national emergency on Syria a few days after Syria returned to the Arab League.

On Sunday, the Arab League states' foreign ministers announced that Syria, whose membership was suspended in 2011, would return to the organization.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest of Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on protesters in the country. More recently, some of those nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Syria and reopen their respective embassies.

Related Topics

Protest Syria White House Sunday From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab ..

Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab Chambers sign cooperation agr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minis ..

UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minister

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss consolidating cooperation ..

3 hours ago
 UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heraldin ..

UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heralding new era of prosperity: Minis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.