UrduPoint.com

US Extends National Emergency Over Colombian Narcotics Trafficking Concerns - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:40 AM

US Extends National Emergency Over Colombian Narcotics Trafficking Concerns - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden in an executive order extended the national emergency related to the threat of Colombian narcotics trafficking for another year.

"The actions of significant narcotics traffickers centered in Colombia continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States and cause an extreme level of violence, corruption, and harm in the United States and abroad. For this reason... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to significant narcotics traffickers centered in Colombia," Biden said on Tuesday.

The national emergency, enacted through Executive Order 12978, was first declared in 1995 to address the actions of Colombian narcotics traffickers and their impact on the US. The Biden administration in September also listed Colombia as a major drug transit country in a memorandum to the State Department.

The US Treasury Department in September sanctioned four Colombian nationals for their involvement in a narcotics trafficking organization that facilitates the transportation of multi-ton quantities of cocaine from Colombia to the US, Europe, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Related Topics

Corruption Europe United States Colombia Mexico September From

Recent Stories

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

1 hour ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

2 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

4 hours ago
 Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of A ..

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.