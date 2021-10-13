US Extends National Emergency Over Colombian Narcotics Trafficking Concerns - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden in an executive order extended the national emergency related to the threat of Colombian narcotics trafficking for another year.

"The actions of significant narcotics traffickers centered in Colombia continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States and cause an extreme level of violence, corruption, and harm in the United States and abroad. For this reason... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to significant narcotics traffickers centered in Colombia," Biden said on Tuesday.

The national emergency, enacted through Executive Order 12978, was first declared in 1995 to address the actions of Colombian narcotics traffickers and their impact on the US. The Biden administration in September also listed Colombia as a major drug transit country in a memorandum to the State Department.

The US Treasury Department in September sanctioned four Colombian nationals for their involvement in a narcotics trafficking organization that facilitates the transportation of multi-ton quantities of cocaine from Colombia to the US, Europe, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.