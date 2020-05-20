US Extends Non-Essential Travel Restrictions to Mexico Until June 22 - Homeland Security

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States has extended its non-essential travel restrictions to Mexico to June 22, the Department of Homeland Security said in a document.

"This document announces the decision of the Secretary of Homeland Security to continue to temporarily limit the travel of individuals from Mexico into the United States at land ports of entry along the United States-Mexico border.

.. These restrictions go into effect at 12 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) [4:00 a.m. GMT] on May 21, 2020 and will remain in effect until 11:59 pm EDT on June 22, 2020," the document said on Tuesday.