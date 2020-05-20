UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends Non-Essential Travel Restrictions To Mexico Until June 22 - Homeland Security

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:00 AM

US Extends Non-Essential Travel Restrictions to Mexico Until June 22 - Homeland Security

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States has extended its non-essential travel restrictions to Mexico to June 22, the Department of Homeland Security said in a document.

"This document announces the decision of the Secretary of Homeland Security to continue to temporarily limit the travel of individuals from Mexico into the United States at land ports of entry along the United States-Mexico border.

.. These restrictions go into effect at 12 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) [4:00 a.m. GMT] on May 21, 2020 and will remain in effect until 11:59 pm EDT on June 22, 2020," the document said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

United States Mexico May June Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

4 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.