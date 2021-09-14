UrduPoint.com

US Extends Pause On Flights With Afghan Refugees After 5 Measles Cases - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Extends Pause on Flights With Afghan Refugees After 5 Measles Cases - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The United States has extended pause on the flights carrying Afghan refugees to the country for an additional week after at least five evacuees were diagnosed with measles, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"Operation Allies Welcome flights into the United States remain paused at the request of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for at least seven additional days from today because of recent diagnosed cases of measles among Afghans who recently arrived in the United States," Kirby said at a press briefing. "There have been five diagnosed cases of measles among new arrivals so far."

One case of measles was confirmed last week at Fort McCoy, three cases were confirmed on Thursday night among new arrivals who flew into Dulles airport in the District of Columbia area and one has been diagnosed at Fort Pickett, Kirby said.

Those Afghans who were tested positive for measles have been housed separately and are receiving medical care, Kirby added.

Last week, the US halted all flights with Afghan evacuees en route to the US due to four cases of measles.

Earlier in September, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the United States has so far admitted more than 40,000 Afghan evacuees. The Afghans are being temporarily housed at eight military facilities across the United States.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Pentagon Columbia United States September All From Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work un ..

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work under domestic workers bill

1 hour ago
 Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fa ..

Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fastest Mobile Network&#039; for ..

1 hour ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF signs MoU with ADGM Ac ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF signs MoU with ADGM Academy

1 hour ago
 Russia Values San Marino's Independent Foreign Pol ..

Russia Values San Marino's Independent Foreign Policy Regarding Sanctions - Lavr ..

1 hour ago
 N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Reminder Diplomacy ..

N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Reminder Diplomacy Only Way to Denuclearize Peni ..

1 hour ago
 Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.