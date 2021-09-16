UrduPoint.com

US Extends Post 9/11 Declaration Of Terrorism National Emergency - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Extends Post 9/11 Declaration of Terrorism National Emergency - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden renewed a national emergency declaration issued by President George W. Bush shortly after the September 11 attacks on the United States, the White House said on Wednesday.

"I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to persons who commit, threaten to commit, or support terrorism declared in Executive Order 13224," President Joe Biden said, as quoted in a White House press release.

Bush first declared the emergency with executive order 13224 on September 23, 2001, less than two weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Tuesday's notice will be published in the US Federal Register and transmitted to Congress, according to the release.

