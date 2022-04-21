UrduPoint.com

US Extends Requirement For Foreign Travelers To Be Fully Vaccinated - DHS

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 06:33 PM

US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated - DHS

The US government will continue requiring all arriving foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights to the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The US government will continue requiring all arriving foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights to the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will extend temporary Title 19 requirements and continue to require non-US travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request," the statement said.

The requirements will continue to apply to non-US travelers, according to the department.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to protecting public health while facilitating lawful trade and travel, which is essential to our economic security. That is why, after consulting with CDC and other Federal agencies, DHS will continue to require non-US individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

The advisory was initially issued in November 2021.

