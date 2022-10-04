US Extends Rest Periods for Flight Attendants to 10 Hours - Transportation Dept.

The Biden administration has extended the rest periods for US flight attendants and now requires a break of at least ten consecutive hours between shifts, the US Department of Transportation said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Biden administration has extended the rest periods for US flight attendants and now requires a break of at least ten consecutive hours between shifts, the US Department of Transportation said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The US Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a final rule requiring that flight attendants receive longer periods of rest between shifts. The new rule increases the rest period to 10 consecutive hours," the release said.

The previous rule required nine consecutive hours of rest between shifts, the release added.

The final rule was adopted following more than 105 days of public comment periods in 2019 and 2021 while the Federal Aviation Administration reviewed more than 1,000 comments from flight attendants, airlines and the public on the issue, according to the release.