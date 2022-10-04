UrduPoint.com

US Extends Rest Periods For Flight Attendants To 10 Hours - Transportation Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 09:50 PM

US Extends Rest Periods for Flight Attendants to 10 Hours - Transportation Dept.

The Biden administration has extended the rest periods for US flight attendants and now requires a break of at least ten consecutive hours between shifts, the US Department of Transportation said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Biden administration has extended the rest periods for US flight attendants and now requires a break of at least ten consecutive hours between shifts, the US Department of Transportation said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The US Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a final rule requiring that flight attendants receive longer periods of rest between shifts. The new rule increases the rest period to 10 consecutive hours," the release said.

The previous rule required nine consecutive hours of rest between shifts, the release added.

The final rule was adopted following more than 105 days of public comment periods in 2019 and 2021 while the Federal Aviation Administration reviewed more than 1,000 comments from flight attendants, airlines and the public on the issue, according to the release.

Related Topics

2019 From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal directs for early completion of Narowa ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs for early completion of Narowal Sports City project

2 minutes ago
 No corona positive case reports in Balochistan

No corona positive case reports in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at Nusrat Fate ..

Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Kha auditorium

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt restores 303 employees of CWPP&H ..

Balochistan govt restores 303 employees of CWPP&H department

2 minutes ago
 BISE-Larkana announces SSC-Part-II(Science Group) ..

BISE-Larkana announces SSC-Part-II(Science Group) exams result

2 minutes ago
 US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After R ..

US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After Russia Accession Referendums - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.