US Extends Restrictions On Non-Essential Travel At Land Borders With Canada, Mexico - DHS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:24 AM

US Extends Restrictions on Non-Essential Travel at Land Borders With Canada, Mexico - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States has reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel until August 20 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement on Thursday.

"Based on the success of the existing restrictions and close collaboration with Mexico and Canada, [the Department of Homeland Security] will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until Aug 20," Wolf said via Twitter.

Before the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on Tuesday. All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.

