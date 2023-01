US Extends Sanctions Exemption for Russian Agricultural Commodities, Medicine - OFAC

The United States extended Ukraine-related sanctions waivers for Russian agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The United States extended Ukraine-related sanctions waivers for Russian agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587, related to: (1) the production, manufacturing, sale, transport, or provision of agricultural commodities, agricultural equipment, medicine, medical devices, replacement parts and components for medical devices, or software updates for medical devices; (2) the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of COVID-19 (including research or clinical studies relating to COVID-19); or (3) clinical trials and other medical research activities are authorized," OFAC said in a notice.