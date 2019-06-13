US Extends Sanctions on Belarus for Another Year - Trump

The United States extended sanctions against Belarus for another year, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United States extended sanctions against Belarus for another year, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

"The actions and policies of certain members of the government of Belarus and other persons continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the statement said.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared on June 16, 2006, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond June 16, 2019."

Trump noted that he continued this regime for another one year.