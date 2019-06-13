UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends Sanctions On Belarus For Another Year - Trump

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:39 PM

US Extends Sanctions on Belarus for Another Year - Trump

The United States extended sanctions against Belarus for another year, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United States extended sanctions against Belarus for another year, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

"The actions and policies of certain members of the government of Belarus and other persons continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the statement said.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared on June 16, 2006, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond June 16, 2019."

Trump noted that he continued this regime for another one year.

Related Topics

Trump Belarus United States June 2019 Government

Recent Stories

India fielding coach says out-cricket key at World ..

19 seconds ago

Far-right group in EU parliament doubles in streng ..

21 seconds ago

NTDC to adopt modern technology for lines supervis ..

23 seconds ago

"We made more mistakes than Australia": Sarfraz Ah ..

26 seconds ago

New Fiscal year (2019-20) AJK Budget to be announc ..

8 minutes ago

Consultant with law-makers, other stake holders, a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.