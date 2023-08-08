US Extends Sanctions Waiver to Allow Humanitarian Aid for Syria - Treasury

The United States is extending its sanctions wavier to ensure humanitarian assistance can flow into Syria, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Tuesday

"The US Department of the Treasury remains committed to ensuring that humanitarian assistance flows to the Syrian people," the OFAC said in a press release. "To that end, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) continues to authorize humanitarian support to the Syrian people by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the United Nations (UN), and the U.S. government, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)."

The sanctions waiver authorizing humanitarian relief to Syria was set to expire on Tuesday, but the release did not detail if a new deadline was placed on the renewed sanctions waiver.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) praised Syria's decision to allow the use of two border crossings for the purpose of humanitarian aid deliveries until November 13.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian armed forces to oust the government of President Bashar Assad. Over 12 years, the Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.