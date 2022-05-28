UrduPoint.com

US Extends Tariff Waiver On Chinese Products Vital To COVID-19 Needs - Trade Office

Published May 28, 2022

US Extends Tariff Waiver on Chinese Products Vital to COVID-19 Needs - Trade Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The United States extended a tariff waiver for Chinese-made medical products necessary to address the novel coronavirus for an additional six months, the US Trade Representatives Office said on Friday.

"The Office of the United States Trade Representative today announced the further extension of the COVID -19 related product exclusions in the China Section 301 Investigation," the US trade office said in a press release.

The exclusions were initially scheduled to expire on May 3, but will now be extended through November 30, the release said.

The waiver will apply to 81 medical products from China that are vital to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the release added.

The Trump administration granted the tariff exclusions on these Chinese-made products in December 29, 2020.

