US Extends Temporary Protected Status For 550 Somalis - Mayorkas

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

US Extends Temporary Protected Status for 550 Somalis - Mayorkas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Biden administration has extended the Temporary Protected Status for nearly 550 Somalian refugees residing in United States by 18 months through March 17, 2023, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday.

"Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced an 18-month extension and re-designation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This extension and re-designation will be in effect from September 18, 2021, through March 17, 2023," the DHS said in a release.

The extension will allow 447 current beneficiaries to retain their special status while another 100 Somali nationals are now able to file initial applications to obtain TPS, the release said.

The decision to extend TPS was based on the current situation in Somalia where the coronavirus pandemic and a recent surge in violence amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis have prevented residents of the country who are currently in the United States to return home safely, the release said.

"Through the extension and re-designation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status, the United States will be able to offer safety and protection to Somalis who may not be able to return to their country, due to ongoing conflict and a worsening humanitarian crisis," Mayorkas said in the release. "We will continue to offer our support to Somali nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief."

TPS provides a legal basis for stay in the United States during the specified period along with the employment and travel authorizations.

