US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Haitians for 18 Months - Homeland Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said that his country would be extending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian citizens for another 18-months period.

"Haiti is currently experiencing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. After careful consideration, we determined that we must do what we can to support Haitian nationals in the United States until conditions in Haiti improve so they may safely return home," Mayorkas said in a statement.

According to Mayorkas, the US is happy to provide assistance to Haitians until conditions in their home country improve and they can return home safely.

The status will be granted to Haitians who are residing in the US on May 21. Those arriving to the country at a later date face the risk of being deported.

Citizens eligible for TPS will have to file an application with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. They may also request an Employment Authorization Document and travel authorization. All individuals will undergo background and security checks.

The United States is currently granting TPS to citizens of 10 countries including Haiti. Over 300,000 people who have acquired the status.

The US initially listed Haitians as eligible for TPS in 2010 after a devastating earthquake. The status was extended several times until the Trump administration tried to end the designation. Several lawsuits allowed the status to remain in place.