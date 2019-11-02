UrduPoint.com
US Extends Temporary Protected Status For Immigrants From 6 Nations - Homeland Security

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) A court order has prompted the Trump administration to extend the temporary protected status (TPS) for immigrants from six nations in the United States until January 4, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Friday.

"DHS is extending the TPS documentation in compliance with the preliminary injunctions of the US District Court for the Northern District of California in Ramos, et al. v. Nielsen, et. al. and the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Saget, et. al., v. Trump, et. al., and with the order of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to stay proceedings in Bhattarai v.

Nielsen," the release said.

The United States typically grants temporary protected status to immigrants of nations hit by natural disasters - such as earthquakes and hurricanes - who are source of remittances to family members.

The extension announced on Friday applies to citizens of El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan, the release said.

The Trump administration has attempted to revoke TPS, claiming the program is abused as a backdoor pathway to obtaining permanent residency in the United States, even though US law sets an 18 month TPS maximum.

