UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends Temporary Protected Status For Syrian Nationals Through September 2022 - DHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:34 PM

US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Syrian Nationals Through September 2022 - DHS

The US government has prolonged the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Syrian nationals in the United States through September of next year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US government has prolonged the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Syrian nationals in the United States through September of next year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a release on Friday.

"Today, DHS Acting Secretary [David] Pekoske announced an 18-month extension and re-designation of Syria's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation," the release said. "This action enables over 6,700 eligible Syrian nationals (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Syria) to retain their TPS through September 2022 and allows approximately 1,800 additional individuals to file initial applications to obtain such status."

DHS explained that Pekoske made the decision after consulting with inter-agency partners and thorough consideration of Syria's present conditions.

"The Syrian civil war continues to demonstrate deliberate targeting of civilians, the use of chemical weapons and irregular warfare tactics and use of child soldiers," the release said. "The war has also caused sustained need for humanitarian assistance, an increase in refugees and displaced people, food insecurity, limited access to water and medical care, and large-scale destruction of Syria's infrastructure. These conditions prevent Syrian nationals from safely returning."

The DHS also said that Syrian nationals who entered the United States after August 1, 2016 and are otherwise eligible may register as well.

The DHS Secretary will make the next decision to extend or terminate the designation for Syria on or before July 31, 2022, according to the release.

Related Topics

Syria Water United States May July August September 2016 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admi ..

35 minutes ago

Blast Took Place Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi ..

42 seconds ago

Russia Can Help Resolve Libya's Internal Conflict ..

44 seconds ago

EU Commission Adopts Regulation Making COVID-19 Va ..

45 seconds ago

Prime Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 18 bln ..

47 seconds ago

Former Secretary, Football Federation , Hafiz Salm ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.