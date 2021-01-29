US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Syrian Nationals Through September 2022 - DHS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US government has prolonged the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Syrian nationals in the United States through September of next year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a release on Friday.

"Today, DHS Acting Secretary [David] Pekoske announced an 18-month extension and re-designation of Syria's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation," the release said. "This action enables over 6,700 eligible Syrian nationals (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Syria) to retain their TPS through September 2022 and allows approximately 1,800 additional individuals to file initial applications to obtain such status."

DHS explained that Pekoske made the decision after consulting with inter-agency partners and thorough consideration of Syria's present conditions.

"The Syrian civil war continues to demonstrate deliberate targeting of civilians, the use of chemical weapons and irregular warfare tactics and use of child soldiers," the release said. "The war has also caused sustained need for humanitarian assistance, an increase in refugees and displaced people, food insecurity, limited access to water and medical care, and large-scale destruction of Syria's infrastructure. These conditions prevent Syrian nationals from safely returning."

The DHS also said that Syrian nationals who entered the United States after August 1, 2016 and are otherwise eligible may register as well.

The DHS Secretary will make the next decision to extend or terminate the designation for Syria on or before July 31, 2022, according to the release.