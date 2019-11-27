UrduPoint.com
US Extends Travel Warning For Americans In South Sudan - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) US travelers should not visit South Sudan because of an ongoing crime wave fueled by the availability of weapons due to fighting between political and ethnic groups, the State Department said in an updated travel advisory on Tuesday.

"Do not travel to South Sudan due to crime, kidnapping and armed conflict," the advisory said. "Violent crime, such as carjackings, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies and kidnappings is common throughout South Sudan, including Juba. Foreign nationals have been the victims of rape, sexual assault, armed robberies and other violent crimes.

"

The advisory also warned journalists that reporting without credentials from the South Sudanese Media Authority is illegal, and journalists regularly report being harassed. Many reporters have been killed while covering the conflict.

Multiple attempts by the United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the United Nations have failed to halt a five-year war between ethnically based forces loyal to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar despite the signing of several peace agreements.

More Stories From World

