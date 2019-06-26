US Extends Venezuela-Related License for Nynas AB to October 25 - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The US government has extended a license that allows certain transactions with PDVSA's joint venture Nynas AB despite US sanctions on the Venezuelan oil company , the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on its website on Wednesday.

"The Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is amending Venezuela-related General License 13A, 'Authorizing Certain Activities Involving Nynas AB' to extend its expiration date to October 25, 2019," the statement said.