US Extends Venezuela-Related License For Nynas AB To October 25 - Treasury

Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:42 PM

US Extends Venezuela-Related License for Nynas AB to October 25 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The US government has extended a license that allows certain transactions with PDVSA's joint venture Nynas AB despite US sanctions on the Venezuelan oil company, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on its website on Wednesday.

"The Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is amending Venezuela-related General License 13A, 'Authorizing Certain Activities Involving Nynas AB' to extend its expiration date to October 25, 2019," the statement said.

