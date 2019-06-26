US Extends Venezuela-Related License For Nynas AB To October 25 - Treasury
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:42 PM
The US government has extended a license that allows certain transactions with PDVSA's joint venture Nynas AB despite US sanctions on the Venezuelan oil company, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on its website on Wednesday
"The Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is amending Venezuela-related General License 13A, 'Authorizing Certain Activities Involving Nynas AB' to extend its expiration date to October 25, 2019," the statement said.