US Extends Visa Interview Waivers for Certain Applicants Through Entire 2023 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The US government has extended the waiver for in-person interviews for certain non-immigrant applicants, including for agricultural workers and students, for the duration of 2023, the State Department announced on Friday.

"Consular officers are authorized, through December 31, 2023, to continue to waive in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis for certain first-time and/or renewing applicants. These categories of visas are for Temporary Agricultural and Non-Agricultural Workers (H-2 visas), Students (F and M visas), and Academic Exchange Visitors (academic J visas)," the State Department said in a press release.

In-person interviews will also be waived for certain beneficiaries of approved individual petitions for non-immigrant temporary worker visas, including persons in specialty occupations, trainee or special education visitors, intracompany transferees, individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement, athletes, artists and entertainers, the release said.

Moreover, in-person interview waivers will be applied to participants in international cultural exchange programs, the release added.

The US government issued nearly 3.5 million visas in 2022 - half of all non-immigrant visas - without an in-person interview, according to the release.