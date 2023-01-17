US Extends Waiver Permitting Certain Afghan Transactions Via Transkapitalbank - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The United States extended a sanctions waiver for certain transactions involving Transkapitalbank that bound or originated from Afghanistan, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Tuesday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving Public Joint Stock Company Transkapitalbank (TKB), or any entity in which TKB owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are ultimately destined for or originating from Afghanistan and prohibited by Executive Order (E.

O.) 14024 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, March 18, 2023, provided that any payment to any TKB entity is made into a blocked account in accordance with the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR)," OFAC said in a notice.

The United States had sanctioned Transkapitalbank in April over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.