UrduPoint.com

US Extends Waiver Permitting Certain Afghan Transactions Via Transkapitalbank - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:21 PM

US Extends Waiver Permitting Certain Afghan Transactions Via Transkapitalbank - Treasury

The United States extended a sanctions waiver for certain transactions involving Transkapitalbank that bound or originated from Afghanistan, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The United States extended a sanctions waiver for certain transactions involving Transkapitalbank that bound or originated from Afghanistan, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Tuesday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving Public Joint Stock Company Transkapitalbank (TKB), or any entity in which TKB owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are ultimately destined for or originating from Afghanistan and prohibited by Executive Order (E.

O.) 14024 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, March 18, 2023, provided that any payment to any TKB entity is made into a blocked account in accordance with the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR)," OFAC said in a notice.

The United States had sanctioned Transkapitalbank in April over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Russia Company United States March April All From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives PM of Ethiopia

UAE President receives PM of Ethiopia

7 minutes ago
 Kissinger Says Ukrainian Membership in NATO 'Appro ..

Kissinger Says Ukrainian Membership in NATO 'Appropriate' Under Current Conditio ..

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan adv ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan advises Governor to dissolve asse ..

4 minutes ago
 Flour mills sorted explanation over production qua ..

Flour mills sorted explanation over production quantity

59 seconds ago
 International tourist arrivals doubled in 2022: UN ..

International tourist arrivals doubled in 2022: UN

1 minute ago
 President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.