US Extends Wind-Down License For Sanctioned Belarus Entities Until June 3 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The United States has extended a license that allows US companies to conduct limited wind-down business with nine sanctioned Belarus entities until June 3, 2021, the Treasury Department said in a newly issued General License on Monday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions and activities prohibited by the Belarus Sanctions Regulations...

that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving the following named entities or any entities in which the following named entities own, individually or in the aggregate, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, June 3, 2021," the license said.

The nine companies include Belarusian Oil Trade House, Belneftekhim, Belneftekhim USA, Inc., Belshina, Grodno Azot, Grodno Khimvolokno, Lakokraska, Naftan and Polotsk Steklovolokno.