The United States has extended the wind-down period for companies to conduct limited business with Venezuela's NYNAS AB until May 14, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Friday

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions and activities prohibited by Executive Order (EO) 13850 of November 1, 2018, as amended by EO 13857 of January 25, 2019, or EO 13884 of August 5, 2019, each as incorporated into the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.

F.R. part 591 (the VSR), where the only Government of Venezuela entities involved are Nynas AB or any of its subsidiaries, are authorized through12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, May 14, 2020," the notice said.