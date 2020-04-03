UrduPoint.com
US Extends Wind-Down Period For Companies Doing Work With Venezuela's NYNAS AB - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:56 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The United States has extended the wind-down period for companies to conduct limited business with Venezuela's NYNAS AB until May 14, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Friday.

