US Extends Wind-Down Period For Transactions With GAZ Group Until Nov. 8 - Treasury

US Extends Wind-Down Period for Transactions With GAZ Group Until Nov. 8 - Treasury

The United States has extended the period during which businesses can conduct limited transactions with Russia's GAZ Group without risking sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on its website Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The United States has extended the period during which businesses can conduct limited transactions with Russia's GAZ Group without risking sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on its website Wednesday.

"All transactions and activities otherwise prohibited by the Ukraine Related Sanction Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 589, that are ordinarily incident and necessary (1) to divest or transfer debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group to a non-US person, or (2) to facilitate the transfer of debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group by a non-US person to another non-US person, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, November 8, 2019," the notice said.

