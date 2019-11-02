UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends Wind-Down Period For Transactions With GAZ Group Until March 31 - Treasury

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Extends Wind-Down Period for Transactions With GAZ Group Until March 31 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The United States has extended the period during which businesses can conduct limited transactions with Russia's automotive conglomerate GAZ Group without risking sanctions, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on Friday.

"All transactions and activities otherwise prohibited by the Ukraine Related Sanction Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 589, that are ordinarily incident and necessary (1) to divest or transfer debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group to a non-US person, or (2) to facilitate the transfer of debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group by a non-US person to another non-US person, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, March 31, 2020," the notice said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States March 2020 All

Recent Stories

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

29 minutes ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

17 minutes ago

'When journalists are targeted, societies as a who ..

17 minutes ago

JUI-F march hit Kashmir cause: Umer Ayub

17 minutes ago

Cambodian Police Rule Out Foul Play in UK Tourist' ..

17 minutes ago

Tokyo, Moscow to Discuss Joint Activity on Kurils, ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.