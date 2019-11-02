US Extends Wind-Down Period for Transactions With GAZ Group Until March 31 - Treasury

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The United States has extended the period during which businesses can conduct limited transactions with Russia's automotive conglomerate GAZ Group without risking sanctions, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on Friday.

"All transactions and activities otherwise prohibited by the Ukraine Related Sanction Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 589, that are ordinarily incident and necessary (1) to divest or transfer debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group to a non-US person, or (2) to facilitate the transfer of debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group by a non-US person to another non-US person, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, March 31, 2020," the notice said.