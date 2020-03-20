UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends Wind-Down Period For Transactions With GAZ Group Until July 22 - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:31 PM

US Extends Wind-Down Period for Transactions With GAZ Group Until July 22 - Treasury

The United States has extended until July 22 the period during which businesses can conduct limited transactions with Russia's GAZ Group without risking sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The United States has extended until July 22 the period during which businesses can conduct limited transactions with Russia's GAZ Group without risking sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on Friday.

"All transactions and activities otherwise prohibited by the Ukraine Related Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 589, that are ordinarily incident and necessary (1) to divest or transfer debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group to a non-US person, or (2) to facilitate the transfer of debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group by a non-US person to another non-US person, are authorized through... July 22," the notice said.

The previous deadline for cutting ties with GAZ Group was March 31.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States March July All

Recent Stories

US pushes back tax deadline by three months

3 minutes ago

New York State Records New 2,950 Coronavirus Cases ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand Shuts Down Border Crossings to Contain Sp ..

3 minutes ago

Radio stations of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad to be upgra ..

3 minutes ago

Small boy dies in Quetta road mishap

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus disease registered to be transmitted l ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.