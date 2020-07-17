UrduPoint.com
US Extends Wind-Down Period For Transactions With GAZ Group Until January 22 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States decided to extend the wind-down period for transactions with the Russian GAZ Group until January 22, 2021, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (d) of this general license, all transactions and activities otherwise prohibited by the Ukraine Related Sanctions Regulations, [...], that are ordinarily incident and necessary (1) to divest or transfer debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group to a non-US person, or (2) to facilitate the transfer of debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group by a non-US person to another non-US person, are authorized through 12:01 a.

m. eastern standard time, January 22, 2021," the statement read.

The general license does not authorize unblocking of certain property and specific kinds of transactions between US persons and the GAZ Group. The previous deadline for cutting ties with GAZ Group was July 22, 2020.

