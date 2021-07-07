UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends Yemenis Temporary Protected Status Through March 2023 - Homeland Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Extends Yemenis Temporary Protected Status Through March 2023 - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has extended temporary protected status for Yemenis in the United States through March 2023, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday.

"Today, Secretary of Homeland Security... Mayorkas announced an 18-month extension and re-designation of Yemen for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)," the DHS said in a press release. "This extension and re-designation will be in effect from September 4, 2021, through March 3, 2023."

Related Topics

Yemen United States March September From

Recent Stories

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

11 minutes ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

11 minutes ago

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's develop ..

11 minutes ago

Hjulmand urges Denmark to make England crack under ..

11 minutes ago

Think Tank Study Shows 67% of Millennials in UK Pr ..

11 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 57 more positive patients for ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.