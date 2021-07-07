US Extends Yemenis Temporary Protected Status Through March 2023 - Homeland Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has extended temporary protected status for Yemenis in the United States through March 2023, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday.

"Today, Secretary of Homeland Security... Mayorkas announced an 18-month extension and re-designation of Yemen for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)," the DHS said in a press release. "This extension and re-designation will be in effect from September 4, 2021, through March 3, 2023."