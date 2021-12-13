UrduPoint.com

US Extradites 2 Guatemalan Cartel Bosses On Global Drug Trade Charges - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:28 PM

US Extradites 2 Guatemalan Cartel Bosses on Global Drug Trade Charges - Justice Dept.

The US government has extradited two leaders of the Lorenzana drug cartel from Guatemala on charges of participating in international narcotics smuggling, the Department of Justice announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The US government has extradited two leaders of the Lorenzana drug cartel from Guatemala on charges of participating in international narcotics smuggling, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

"Guatemalan nationals Haroldo Geremias Lorenzana-Cordon, also known as Chuci and Chuchy, and Marta Julia Lorenzana-Cordon, also known as Julie, Yulie, Julia and Morena were extradited from Guatemala to the United States on December 10 to face international drug trafficking charges," the release said.

The defendants are leaders of the Lorenzana drug trafficking organization, one of the largest and most influential drug cartels in Guatemala which transports tonnage quantities of cocaine from Colombia into Guatemala, the Justice Department explained.

"According to court documents, between 1996 and 2019, the organization coordinated the transportation, storage and distribution of multi-ton quantities of cocaine from Colombia to Central America and Mexico, for eventual distribution into the United States," the release said.

The suspects' brothers Eliu Elixander Lorenzana-Cordon and Waldemar Lorenzana-Cordon were convicted on international drug trade charges in Washington in 2019 and received life sentences. Their father Waldemar Lorenaza-Lima pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2014 and received a 23 year sentence, it said.

Related Topics

Washington Guatemala United States Colombia Mexico December 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel issue joint statement following Bennet ..

UAE, Israel issue joint statement following Bennett’s official visit to UAE

37 seconds ago
 European Union Unwilling to Discuss Migrant Crisis ..

European Union Unwilling to Discuss Migrant Crisis With Belarus - Lukashenko

5 seconds ago
 UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukr ..

UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukraine

7 seconds ago
 SSP takes notice of drug peddling video, accused a ..

SSP takes notice of drug peddling video, accused arrested

9 seconds ago
 One killed, another injured in Kohlu landmine blas ..

One killed, another injured in Kohlu landmine blast

10 seconds ago
 CEO HESCO directs officials to activate customer s ..

CEO HESCO directs officials to activate customer service centres

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.