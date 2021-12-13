US Extradites 2 Guatemalan Cartel Bosses on Global Drug Trade Charges - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The US government has extradited two leaders of the Lorenzana drug cartel from Guatemala on charges of participating in international narcotics smuggling, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

"Guatemalan nationals Haroldo Geremias Lorenzana-Cordon, also known as Chuci and Chuchy, and Marta Julia Lorenzana-Cordon, also known as Julie, Yulie, Julia and Morena were extradited from Guatemala to the United States on December 10 to face international drug trafficking charges," the release said.

The defendants are leaders of the Lorenzana drug trafficking organization, one of the largest and most influential drug cartels in Guatemala which transports tonnage quantities of cocaine from Colombia into Guatemala, the Justice Department explained.

"According to court documents, between 1996 and 2019, the organization coordinated the transportation, storage and distribution of multi-ton quantities of cocaine from Colombia to Central America and Mexico, for eventual distribution into the United States," the release said.

The suspects' brothers Eliu Elixander Lorenzana-Cordon and Waldemar Lorenzana-Cordon were convicted on international drug trade charges in Washington in 2019 and received life sentences. Their father Waldemar Lorenaza-Lima pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2014 and received a 23 year sentence, it said.