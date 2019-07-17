US Extradites Carbon Fiber Iran Smuggling Plot Suspect From Germany - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The US government has extradited an Iranian citizen from Germany on a charge of exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran in defiance of economic sanctions, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"[US officials] announced the extradition of Behzad Pourghannad and the unsealing today of a three-count indictment charging Pourghannad, Ali Reza Shokri and Farzin Faridmanesh with exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran," the release said.

The Justice Department explained that Pourghannad was arrested and charged on May 3 in Germany before being extradited to the United States.

Pourghannad arrived in the southern district of New York on Monday and was presented on Tuesday in White Plains Federal court, the release said.

Both Shokri and Faridmanesh remain at large, the Justice Department said.