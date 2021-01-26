UrduPoint.com
US Extradites Colombian Paramilitary Member Under Multiple Crimes Against Humanity Charges

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:37 PM

Former Colombian paramilitary member Hernan Giraldo Serna was extradited from the United States after serving 12 years in jail for drug trafficking to face over 40 arrest warrants at home for terrorism, torture, the sexual abuse of minors, abduction and murder, Colombia's migration authorities said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Former Colombian paramilitary member Hernan Giraldo Serna was extradited from the United States after serving 12 years in jail for drug trafficking to face over 40 arrest warrants at home for terrorism, torture, the sexual abuse of minors, abduction and murder, Colombia's migration authorities said on Tuesday.

"Giraldo Serna has arrived on an extradition flight from the United States. More than 40 arrest warrants were issued for him in Colombia over forced disappearances, murder, torture, terrorism and abductions, among other crimes," the migration service said on its website.

In 2019, Serna was convicted in absentia on around 700 counts of such crimes as rape, forced abortion, forced prostitution and sexual slavery. The 72-year-old is considered one of the worst sexual predators of our time, whose victims count hundreds of teenage girls.

Serna made his fortune on drug trafficking in the 1970-80s. He built a reputation among criminal circles and became a key leader in the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia. The paramilitary movement eventually ended up designated as terrorist and banned in Colombia, while Serna and other key leaders were extradited to the United States on charges of drug trafficking, murder and money laundering in 2008.

The ex-paramilitary boss would normally spend 60 years in prison on charges brought against him by the Colombian government, but local media report that his lawyers might petition for the immediate release, citing the time he already spent jailed in the US, as well the government's deal with ex-paramilitary members, under which their prison sentences cannot exceed eight years.

