US Extradites Kosovar Man Over Securities Fraud Scheme - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The United States extradited a Kosovar man for his role in a plot to illegally manipulate markets to drive false demand for a global reinsurance company's stock, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York... announced today the extradition of YMER SHAHINI in connection with alleged securities fraud offenses relating to a scheme to defraud shareholders of a publicly traded company and the investing public," the release said on Monday.

From 2009 to 2011, the release said, Shahini and five co-conspirators allegedly engaged in a scheme to obtain "secret control" of millions of shares of the Gerova Financial Group to manipulate the market and fraudulently generate demand for the stock.

Shahini was arrested by Kosovar authorities in the city of Pristina on June 11 and extradited to the United States under the US-Kosovo Extradition Treaty, which went into effect on June 13, the release said.

Shahini arrived in the United States on August 23 and was ordered detained by Magistrate Gabriel Gorenstein until his arraignment on September 10, the release said.