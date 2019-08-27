UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extradites Kosovar Man Over Securities Fraud Scheme - Justice Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Extradites Kosovar Man Over Securities Fraud Scheme - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The United States extradited a Kosovar man for his role in a plot to illegally manipulate markets to drive false demand for a global reinsurance company's stock, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York... announced today the extradition of YMER SHAHINI in connection with alleged securities fraud offenses relating to a scheme to defraud shareholders of a publicly traded company and the investing public," the release said on Monday.

From 2009 to 2011, the release said, Shahini and five co-conspirators allegedly engaged in a scheme to obtain "secret control" of millions of shares of the Gerova Financial Group to manipulate the market and fraudulently generate demand for the stock.

Shahini was arrested by Kosovar authorities in the city of Pristina on June 11 and extradited to the United States under the US-Kosovo Extradition Treaty, which went into effect on June 13, the release said.

Shahini arrived in the United States on August 23 and was ordered detained by Magistrate Gabriel Gorenstein until his arraignment on September 10, the release said.

Related Topics

Company Man Pristina New York United States June August September Market Million

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

4 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

4 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

4 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

4 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.