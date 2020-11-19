UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extradites Mexico's Former Defense Minister - Attorney's General Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:44 PM

US Extradites Mexico's Former Defense Minister - Attorney's General Office

Mexico's former Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda has returned to Mexico after the US Justice Department dropped drug and money laundering charges against him, Mexican attorney's general office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Mexico's former Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda has returned to Mexico after the US Justice Department dropped drug and money laundering charges against him, Mexican attorney's general office said.

"Plane Gulfsream 4 arrived in the General Prosecutor's Office's hangar, from which ex-Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos alighted. With his consent he later underwent a medical examination which result was good," the prosecutor's office said on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

The ministry also added that Zepeda has been formally notified of the launching of the investigation by prosecutor's office against him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the New York court at the request of the Mexican and US authorities dropped the charges against Zepeda in order to extradite him to Mexico for further proceedings.

The United States announced charges against the Mexican ex-defense minister for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. According to the documents, Zepeda abused his position as defense secretary in the period 2012-2018 by providing support for H-2 drug cartel. He was detained at the Los Angeles airport in mid-October.

Zepeda headed the Mexican Defense Ministry from 2012-2018 during the administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Related Topics

Twitter Salvador Los Angeles Cienfuegos New York United States Mexico Money From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Ashraf Ghani hold bilateral talks in K ..

44 seconds ago

20 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

46 seconds ago

Lavrov, Zarif To Meet on November 23 to Discuss Ka ..

49 seconds ago

Lavrov to Take Part in Geneva Online Conference on ..

51 seconds ago

Muhammad Mian Soomro condoles death of Barkat Soom ..

10 minutes ago

Sale of winter clothes increases in Sukkur

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.