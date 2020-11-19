(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Mexico's former Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda has returned to Mexico after the US Justice Department dropped drug and money laundering charges against him, Mexican attorney's general office said.

"Plane Gulfsream 4 arrived in the General Prosecutor's Office's hangar, from which ex-Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos alighted. With his consent he later underwent a medical examination which result was good," the prosecutor's office said on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

The ministry also added that Zepeda has been formally notified of the launching of the investigation by prosecutor's office against him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the New York court at the request of the Mexican and US authorities dropped the charges against Zepeda in order to extradite him to Mexico for further proceedings.

The United States announced charges against the Mexican ex-defense minister for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. According to the documents, Zepeda abused his position as defense secretary in the period 2012-2018 by providing support for H-2 drug cartel. He was detained at the Los Angeles airport in mid-October.

Zepeda headed the Mexican Defense Ministry from 2012-2018 during the administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto.