US Extradites Suspect From Netherlands on $.2Mln Fraud Plot Charges - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The US government has extradited a suspect from the Netherlands on charges of running a more than $2.2 million wire fraud conspiracy, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"As alleged, Napoleon Grier was part of a criminal conspiracy that bilked victims out of more than $2 million in advance fees for promised project financing that was never delivered," US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a Justice Department press release. "Now, Grier is in US custody and facing Federal felony charges."

Grier and his co-conspirators allegedly defrauded victims of $2.275 million as part of an advance fee scheme. He was taken into custody by Dutch authorities in Amsterdam on August 13, 2019 and after contested extradition proceedings, he finally arrived in the United States on Wednesday, the release said.

"Grier and his co-conspirators - operating out of offices near Wall Street in New York, New York - held themselves out to victims as experienced financiers and promised that they could obtain financing for victims' intended projects. ... (But they) never provided any of the financing they promised to victims," the release added.

Grier and his co-conspirators then never returned any of the more than $2.275 million in advance fees they defrauded the victims into depositing into escrow accounts, according to the release.