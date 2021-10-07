UrduPoint.com

US Extradites Suspect From Netherlands On $.2Mln Fraud Plot Charges - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

US Extradites Suspect From Netherlands on $.2Mln Fraud Plot Charges - Justice Dept.

The US government has extradited a suspect from the Netherlands on charges of running a more than $2.2 million wire fraud conspiracy, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The US government has extradited a suspect from the Netherlands on charges of running a more than $2.2 million wire fraud conspiracy, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"As alleged, Napoleon Grier was part of a criminal conspiracy that bilked victims out of more than $2 million in advance fees for promised project financing that was never delivered," US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a Justice Department press release. "Now, Grier is in US custody and facing Federal felony charges."

Grier and his co-conspirators allegedly defrauded victims of $2.275 million as part of an advance fee scheme. He was taken into custody by Dutch authorities in Amsterdam on August 13, 2019 and after contested extradition proceedings, he finally arrived in the United States on Wednesday, the release said.

"Grier and his co-conspirators - operating out of offices near Wall Street in New York, New York - held themselves out to victims as experienced financiers and promised that they could obtain financing for victims' intended projects. ... (But they) never provided any of the financing they promised to victims," the release added.

Grier and his co-conspirators then never returned any of the more than $2.275 million in advance fees they defrauded the victims into depositing into escrow accounts, according to the release.

Related Topics

Amsterdam New York United States Netherlands August Criminals 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

35 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day pow ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 New Challenges Facing World Can Be Addressed Only ..

New Challenges Facing World Can Be Addressed Only Via US, Russia Joint Action - ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Discussed AUKUS Alliance, French Submarine De ..

NATO Discussed AUKUS Alliance, French Submarine Deal Breach

1 minute ago
 Govt committed to weed out violence against women ..

Govt committed to weed out violence against women in society: Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.