US Eyeing Sending ATACMS Missiles With Range of Up to 190 Miles, F-16 Jets to Kiev- Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The US is considering a possibility of providing Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) tactical missiles with range of up to 190 miles, as well as F-16 fighter jets, to Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The possibility of transferring ATACMS operational-tactical missiles with a launch range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) and F-16 tactical fighters to Kiev is being considered (by the US)," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.