WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The United States expects to make more direct investments in Central Asia's energy, agriculture, health, education and tourism sectors, Nicholas Berliner, senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the US National Security Council, said on Thursday.

"We hope to see more US direct investments in Central Asia in energy, agriculture, environment, tourism, health, educational sectors and others," Berliner said at the 7th Annual Trans-Caspian Forum.

The US sees many opportunities to continue deepening its partnership ties with Central Asia, the official said.

In particular, the country will seek to broaden cooperation with the region on sustainable development goals, energy transition and energy security, as well as in addressing environmental threats, Berliner said.

The US also continues to expand its English language and cultural outreach, with plans to return the Peace Corps to several Central Asian countries, he added.