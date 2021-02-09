US Eyes More Visegrad Group Cooperation on COVID-19, Cyber Security - State Dept.

The United States will continue cooperation with the members of the Visegrad Group (V4) on COVID-19 recovery, cyber security, energy, climate change and other shared challenges, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

"The United States looks forward to continued dialogue with the Visegrad Group to address shared challenges, including fighting and recovering from the global pandemic; improving cyber and energy security; combating climate change; countering disinformation and malign influence; and strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, and independent media," Price said on occasion of 30th anniversary of the Visegrad Group.

The US congratulated the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia on 30 years of partnership, saying the Visegrad Group plays "important roles" in strengthening Central Europe and furthering Transatlantic cooperation.

The Visegrad Group was established in 1921 to support the four countries' accession to NATO and the European Union.