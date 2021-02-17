UrduPoint.com
US Eyes More Ways To Boost Strategic Stability With Russia - Blinken

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:40 AM

US Eyes More Ways to Boost Strategic Stability with Russia - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United States eyes further steps to advance strategic stability with Russia following the extension of New START nuclear arms control pact, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a radio interview.

"We were able very quickly, because it's in our interest, to extend the new START agreement by five years, the arms control reduction agreement. And we'll look at other ways to advance strategic stability with Russia," Blinken told NPR.

On February 3, the United States and Russia extended for five years the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which limits each country to 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads, and 800 launchers.

New START is the only arms control regime between the two countries to survive Donald Trump's presidency.

