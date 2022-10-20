UrduPoint.com

US Eyes New Sanctions On Iran Over Alleged Provision Of Drones To Russia - White House

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 11:18 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States is looking to impose new sanctions on Iran in response to allegations that it provided drones to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're going to continue to impose those sanctions as well as explore new sanctions as we did yesterday," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Both Iran and Russia have dismissed US media reports about alleged supplies of Iranian weaponry to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine.

