UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Eyes Reopening Embassy In Libya After Security Permits - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Eyes Reopening Embassy in Libya after Security Permits - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The United States explores a possibility of reopening its embassy in Libya once the security situation permits, but, unlike France, has nothing to announce yet, a State Department's spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters.

"We do have an ambassador to Libya. He works in our embassy in Tunisia and obviously he travels to the region periodically for meetings that are intended to begin a process of resuming the US embassy operations... in Libya as soon as the security situation permits," Porter said. "When we have an update on that obviously we will be sure to announce that."

Porter was asked during a daily briefing whether the US will follow suit after France announced that it is returning its embassy and ambassador to the Libyan capital of Tripoli next Monday after a seven year hiatus.

The United States shut down its embassy in Tripoli and evacuated diplomats to neighboring Tunisia in 2014 when intense fighting between rival militias broke out in the capital city.

The French move comes after the new Libyan executive body replaced two rival administrations in the country's west and east. The interim government will be in charge until the national elections that are scheduled for December 24.

Related Topics

France Tripoli Tunisia United States Libya December Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieves over lo ..

7 minutes ago

Rally held under Balochistan Youth Alliance in Que ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Chaman ..

7 minutes ago

Dozens die in migrant ship fire off Libya: charity ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.