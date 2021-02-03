UrduPoint.com
US F-15 Upgrade Completes Test Flight Allowing Delivery Of First 2 Aircraft - Boeing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:30 AM

US F-15 Upgrade Completes Test Flight Allowing Delivery of First 2 Aircraft - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The F-15Ex, the latest version of the US fighter jet designed to incorporate advances in battle management systems and weapons, completed its first test flight ahead of a scheduled delivery of the first two aircraft, Boeing said.

"The fighter's digital backbone means it can serve as a testbed for future technology insertion, a key capability for the Air Force," Boeing said in a press release on Tuesday. "The F-15EX, the most advanced version to date, features the Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System electronic warfare system to improve mission effectiveness and survivability for operators.

"

In July, the Air Force awarded Boeing a contract to build the first lot of eight jets. Future plans call for as many as 144 aircraft, Boeing said.

With the successful completion of a 90 minute test flight, Boeing said it plans to proceed with plans to deliver the first two aircraft to the Air Force later this quarter.

