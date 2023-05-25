US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges' - Air Force

US deliveries of new F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan have been delayed due to "complex developmental challenges," an Air Force official said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) US deliveries of new F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan have been delayed due to "complex developmental challenges," an Air Force official said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

"Taiwan's new-build F-16 Block 70 program may be delayed due in part to complex developmental challenges," the official said.

According to the official, the US government, Taiwan and Lockheed Martin are actively working to mitigate the delays and to deliver the fully capable aircraft to partners as soon as possible.

Earlier in May, Taiwanese officials said they expect the first two of the 66 new F-16 fighter jets to be delivered between July and September of 2024, adding that the delay is caused by software issues with the aircraft, media reported.

In 2019, the United States approved a $8 billion sale of 66 new F-16 jets for Taiwan, which would grow its fleet to more than 200 such aircraft.