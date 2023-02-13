US F-16 Fighter Downed 'Octagonal Structure' Over Lake Huron - Michigan Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The unidentified object shot down by a US fighter aircraft over Lake Huron near the border with Canada was octagonal in shape, Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman told Fox news.

"They informed me that an F-16 using an AIM-9 missile had shot down an octagonal structure over Lake Huron, the altitude was about 20,000 feet," Representative Bergman said on Sunday.

He added that specialists were working on recovering the debris and that there was no damage to any property or civilians because the object fell into the water.

Earlier on Sunday, Bergman said on Twitter that the "US military has decommissioned another 'object' over Lake Huron." Representative Elissa Slotkin from Michigan said on Twitter that the US military was tracking an object over Lake Huron.

US authorities temporarily closed the airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during unspecified operations of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

According to CBC, Canada closed a portion of its airspace on Sunday over the Great Lakes near the border with the United States, as a precaution.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed the airspace around the city of Havre in Montana, near the border with Canada, on Saturday, but the airspace restrictions were eventually lifted and no suspicious objects were detected, according to NORAD.

Also on Saturday, NORAD said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. Later in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the unidentified object was shot down by a US F-22 aircraft over the Yukon Territory. The White House said that the downed object had been tracked over 24 hours and was unmanned.