US F-16 Fighting Falcon Jet Crashes In Michigan During Training Flight - National Guard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

US F-16 Fighting Falcon Jet Crashes in Michigan During Training Flight - National Guard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Wisconsin National Guard has announced that its F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the US state of Michigan.

"An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 8, 2020. At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board," the national guard said in a statement posted on Facebook.

According to the national guard, the cause of the incident, as well as the status of the pilot, is unknown and an investigation has been launched. Meanwhile, emergency responders are said to be already on the scene.

More Stories From World

