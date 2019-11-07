UrduPoint.com
US F-16 Jet Accidentally Drops Dummy Bomb During Training Exercise In Japan - US Command

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:37 PM

A US F-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped a dummy bomb during a training flight in Japan's northern Aomori prefecture that was later found on private land outside the training grounds, the command of the US forces in Japan (USFJ) said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) A US F-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped a dummy bomb during a training flight in Japan's northern Aomori prefecture that was later found on private land outside the training grounds, the command of the US forces in Japan (USFJ) said on Thursday.

"While conducting training, an F-16 at Misawa [Air Base] released a device 5 kilometers [3 miles] from the Draughon range late Wednesday. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, and USFJ notified GOJ [Government of Japan] this morning in accordance with all agreements," the command said on Twitter.

According to the US military, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

"USFJ takes safety seriously and Misawa has suspended inert drops until further notice.

This incident highlights the importance of realistic training to ensure safety of operations," the statement said.

Similar incidents involving US military aircraft stationed in Japan have happened in recent years. In particular, at least two helicopters made emergency landings in residential areas of the Okinawa prefecture, and a 10-year-old student suffered a minor injury after a helicopter window fell onto a local school. More seriously, three servicemen were killed off the coast of Okinawa when a C2-A aircraft with 11 people on board crashed into the Pacific Ocean in November 2017. A month earlier, a CH-53 helicopter made an emergency landing on private property before bursting into flames.

