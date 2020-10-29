UrduPoint.com
US F-16 Jets Intercept Aircraft That Violated Airspace at Trump Rally in Arizona - NORAD

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US F-16 fighter jets intercepted an aircraft that violated the restricted airspace during President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.

"At approx. 1400 MDT, NORAD F-16 aircraft investigated a general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with ATC and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Bullhead City, AZ without proper clearance," NORAD said in the statement on Wednesday.

The statement said the violating aircraft did not respond to initial intercept procedures, but it established radio contact after the US fighter jets deployed signal flares.

The F-16 jets escorted the aircraft out of the restricted area without further incident, the statement added.

Trump initially thought the US military was putting on a surprise airshow for him, but he expressed some skepticism when he looked up at the jet again and said," Yeah, that's one of ours. Gotta make sure about that, gotta be careful."

