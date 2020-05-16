US F-22 Fighter Jet Crashes Friday Morning in State of Florida - Air Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A US fifth generation F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday morning in the state of Florida, the Air Force said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A US fifth generation F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday morning in the state of Florida, the Air Force said in a press release.

"An F-22 assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, and part of the 325th Fighter Wing currently based at Eglin AFB [Air Force Base], crashed at approximately 9:15 am [1:00 p.m. GMT] this morning," the release said.

The pilot ejected safely and is in stable condition, the release said.