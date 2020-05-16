UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US F-22 Fighter Jet Crashes Friday Morning In State Of Florida - Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:46 AM

US F-22 Fighter Jet Crashes Friday Morning in State of Florida - Air Force

A US fifth generation F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday morning in the state of Florida, the Air Force said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A US fifth generation F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday morning in the state of Florida, the Air Force said in a press release.

"An F-22 assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, and part of the 325th Fighter Wing currently based at Eglin AFB [Air Force Base], crashed at approximately 9:15 am [1:00 p.m. GMT] this morning," the release said.

The pilot ejected safely and is in stable condition, the release said.

Related Topics

Florida

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

51 minutes ago

WHO probing possible COVID-19 link to rare disease ..

47 seconds ago

Man drowns in canal in Hyderabad

49 seconds ago

University of Florida makes pitch to NFL, NBA, MLB ..

50 seconds ago

10700 maund illegal wheat stock confiscated

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.