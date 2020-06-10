UrduPoint.com
US F-22 Fighters Escort Russia's Tu-95 Planes During Flight Near Border - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

The US Air Force's F-22 fighters were scrambled for escorting Russia's Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers during their flight over neutral waters near the Russian-US border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The US Air Force's F-22 fighters were scrambled for escorting Russia's Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers during their flight over neutral waters near the Russian-US border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Four strategic Tu-95MS missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces' long-range aviation conducted a planned flight over neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean ... At certain stages of the flight, the Russian planes were escorted by US Air Force's F-22 fighters," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the flight lasted 11 hours.

The Russian Aerospace Forces' flights are always conducted in strict compliance with international regulations, the statement read on.

In May, US strategic bombers conducted five flights along the Russian border, the ministry recalled.

